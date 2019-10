Jack Whitehall's 2019 Stood Up UK Tour: Dates, info and how to buy tickets

Jack Whitehall's 2019 Stood Up tour. Picture: Press

The UK comedian is headed out on a stand up tour in winter 2019. Find out what cities he's visiting and how to buy tickets.

Jack Whitehall is setting off on a UK stand-up tour in 2019.

The British comedian will visit the nation on a string of dates under his Stood Up door, kicking off his dates with two nights from 16 November at the Birmingham Arena and ending them just before Christmas on with two nights at 22 December at Manchester Arena.

The Fresh Meat and Bad Education star will also play two nights The O2, London from 23-24 November.

Many tickets are sold out, but others are selling fast and are available to buy on Ticketmaster.

Visit Jack Whitehall's website for more information

Jack Whitehall: Stood Up UK Tour Dates 2019

November

14 November - Peterborough's East of England Arena

15 November - Birmingham Arena

16 November - Birmingham Arena

17 November - Birmingham Arena

19 November - Glasgow SSE Hydro

20 November - Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 November - Aberdeen TECA

23 November - London The O2

24 November - London The O2

27 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

30 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December

1 December - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

4 December - Leeds First Direct Arena

5 December - Leeds First Direct Arena

6 December - Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 December - Newcastle Utilita Arena

10 December - Brighton Brighton Centre

11 December - Brighton. Brighton Centre

12 December - Bournemouth BIC

13 December - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 December - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

17 December - Dublin 3 Arena

18 December - Dublin 3 Arena

19 December - Belfast SSE Arena

21 December - Manchester Manchester Arena

22 December - Manchester Manchester Arena