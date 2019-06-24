IDLES announce December 2019 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

The Bristol-formed punk rockers have announced a winter tour, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace. Find out how to buy tickets here.

IDLES have announced tour dates for winter 2019.

The Bristol-formed punk rockers - who are comprised of Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis - will play a tour across the breadth of the country this year.

Their run of shows will include a date at London's Alexandra Palace on 7 December.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday 26 June from 9.30am BST and fans can gain access by signing up to the band's mailing list.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am on Friday 28 June from gigsandtours.com and idlesband.com/tickets.

See IDLES' Dec tour dates below:

Tuesday 3 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Wednesday 4 December - Manchester Academy

Thursday 5 December - O2 Academy Leeds

Saturday 7 December - London's O2 Alexandra Palace

