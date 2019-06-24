IDLES announce December 2019 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

24 June 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 11:21

IDLES
IDLES. Picture: Press

The Bristol-formed punk rockers have announced a winter tour, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace. Find out how to buy tickets here.

IDLES have announced tour dates for winter 2019.

The Bristol-formed punk rockers - who are comprised of Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis - will play a tour across the breadth of the country this year.

Their run of shows will include a date at London's Alexandra Palace on 7 December.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday 26 June from 9.30am BST and fans can gain access by signing up to the band's mailing list.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am on Friday 28 June from gigsandtours.com and idlesband.com/tickets.

See IDLES' Dec tour dates below:

Tuesday 3 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Wednesday 4 December - Manchester Academy

Thursday 5 December - O2 Academy Leeds

Saturday 7 December - London's O2 Alexandra Palace

Watch IDLES' official video for their Danny Nedelko single:

Latest On Radio X

Blossoms

Blossoms reveal when we can expect a new album

Blossoms

Gerry Cinnamon and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher praises "top man" Gerry Cinnamon for doing "supernatural" things

Liam Gallagher

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising

Glastonbury 2019 weather: latest forecast says dry and hot!

Glastonbury Festival

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Wembley in 2000

Liam Gallagher stopped drinking on stage after 2000 Oasis Wembley gig

Liam Gallagher

Gerry Cinnamon live

Gerry Cinnamon explains why there's no Scottish dates on his 2019 November tour

News