See Franz Ferdinand, The Cribs & More At The British Sound Project 2018
28 August 2018, 13:00 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 13:07
Find out how to get tickets to Manchester's biggest indoor festival - which takes place on Saturday 22 September - here.
Franz Ferdinand are among the acts announced for The British Sound Project 2018.
The likes of The Cribs, Kyle Falconer and Eliza And The Bear are headed to Manchester's biggest indoor festival, which takes place on Saturday 22 September at the city's Victoria Warehouse venue.
Also on the bill are Larkins, Low Island, The Lottery Winners, Lion and more and tickets for the one-dayer, which runs from 2pm - 11pm are available to buy now.
BUY TICKETS HERE
NEW LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT!— The British Sound Project (@BritProject) June 29, 2018
Joining us on 22nd September will be..
Kyle Falconer (The View)
KASHMERE
Vistas
Carnival Club
Gathering of Strangers
Tickets are running low, get yours now! https://t.co/X72acg5RFL pic.twitter.com/sqIMDnXkcC