See Franz Ferdinand, The Cribs & More At The British Sound Project 2018

Franz Ferdinand. Picture: Press

Find out how to get tickets to Manchester's biggest indoor festival - which takes place on Saturday 22 September - here.

Franz Ferdinand are among the acts announced for The British Sound Project 2018.

The likes of The Cribs, Kyle Falconer and Eliza And The Bear are headed to Manchester's biggest indoor festival, which takes place on Saturday 22 September at the city's Victoria Warehouse venue.

The Cribs at Reading Festival 2018. Picture: Jon Mo

Also on the bill are Larkins, Low Island, The Lottery Winners, Lion and more and tickets for the one-dayer, which runs from 2pm - 11pm are available to buy now.