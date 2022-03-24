Feeder: 2022 UK tour dates, ticket info & more

Feeder in 2022: Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose. Picture: Press

Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose have returned with a new album, Torpedo - here's where you can see them live this Spring.

Feeder have returned this month with their eleventh studio album, Torpedo.

The follow-up to 2019's Top 5 hit Tallulah, the album will see the duo of Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose take their new material on the road in the Spring of 2022.

The 10-city UK tour kicks off on 23rd April in Bexhill and winds up with a major show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on May the 6th.

The shows come in addition to their July 2022 appearance with Supergrass and Sports Team at Heritage Live.

Feeder 2022 UK tour dates

23 April 2022 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

24 April 2022 – O2 Academy Oxford

25 April 2022 – Guildhall, Southampton

27 April 2022 – O2 Academy Bristol

29 April 2022 – Manchester Academy

30 April 2022 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

2 May 2022 – Newcastle University

3 May 2022 – Rock City, Nottingham

5 May 2022 – O2 Academy Birmingham

6 May 2022 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tickets are on sale now via See Tickets