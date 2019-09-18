Bombay Bicycle Club add fresh dates to 2020 UK tour: How to buy tickets

Bombay Bicycle Club. Picture: Press

The Luna outfit have added new shows to their 2020 January and February UK tour. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Bombay Bicycle Club announced UK tour dates earlier this month to support their forthcoming new album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

After a three year hiatus, the London four-piece will return with their fifth LP and the follow-up to 2014's So Long, See You Tomorrow, which promises to be "an album for anyone who's ever turned to music in a time of crisis," and with it comes lead single Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You).

Tickets for the band's string of dates first went on sale on Friday 13 September, and now they've announced extra UK shows in London and Glasgow plus brand new shows in Sheffield and Norwich.

Find out when to buy tickets for the newly added dates, plus who's joining them as support acts.

Bombay Bicycle Club announce extra dates for 2020 UK tour. Picture: Press

What are Bombay Bicycle Club's newly added dates?

Wednesday 29 January - Glasgow Barrowland

Tuesday 4 February - Sheffield O2 Academy

Thursday 56 February - Norwich UEA

Saturday 8 February - London Alexandra Palace

When do tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale for extra dates takes place on Thursday 19 September from 9.30am and tickets go on general sale on Friday from 9.30 at the following sites:

gigsandtours.com

ticketmaster.co.uk

axs.com

Who is supporting Bombay Bicycle Club on tour?

The band will be joined on their dates by The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence - with more support acts to be announced.

Bombay Bicycle Club's Everything Else Has Gone Wrong album is set for release on 17 January 2019.