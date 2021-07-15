Toby Tarrant reacts to Thom Yorke's Creep remix

15 July 2021, 16:50

Radio X

By Radio X

The Radiohead frontman released his reimagining of the band's hit single and Toby has given his take on it.

Thom Yorke's 2021 remix of Creep was released as a standalone single this week and it's definitely made an impact.

The Radiohead track, which famously featured on the band's 1993 Pablo Honey album, was reworked earlier this year for a show at Tokyo Fashion Week, with Yorke taking it from just under four minutes to over nine minutes long.

The original single is known for being pretty melancholic, but it's fair to say it's got nothing on this one and it's sent Toby Tarrant's head spinning!

Watch his hilarious reaction to the track in our video above.

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant debates the worst household chores

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

How To Listen

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

Radio X Playlists

Festival Favourites

Festival Favourites

Radio X Chilled

Radio X Chilled

More Playlists

Indie Feel Good

Indie Feel Good

New Rock

New Rock

Indie Pop

Indie Pop

Big Riffs

Big Riffs

Latest Podcasts

If It Bleeds, It Leads

If It Bleeds, It Leads

Russell Kane's Man Baggage

Russell Kane's Man Baggage

The Paul Chowdhry PudCast

The Paul Chowdhry PudCast

Cheat!

Cheat!

Gangster

Gangster

British Scandal

British Scandal