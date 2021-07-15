Toby Tarrant reacts to Thom Yorke's Creep remix

By Radio X

The Radiohead frontman released his reimagining of the band's hit single and Toby has given his take on it.

Thom Yorke's 2021 remix of Creep was released as a standalone single this week and it's definitely made an impact.

The Radiohead track, which famously featured on the band's 1993 Pablo Honey album, was reworked earlier this year for a show at Tokyo Fashion Week, with Yorke taking it from just under four minutes to over nine minutes long.

The original single is known for being pretty melancholic, but it's fair to say it's got nothing on this one and it's sent Toby Tarrant's head spinning!

Watch his hilarious reaction to the track in our video above.

