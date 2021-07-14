Toby Tarrant debates the worst household chores

14 July 2021, 18:49 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 18:53

Radio X

By Radio X

Toby's been putting the world to rights this week and now household chores are firmly in his sights.

Toby Tarrant has been filling in for Chris Moyles this week, so he's a bit behind with his laundry.

The Radio X DJ reckons his least favourite chore ever is washing his clothes, but a listener texted in and suggested it's actually washing dishes that's the most irksom.

Toby reckon there's a place in hell for the people who design dishwasher racks, though. Watch his rant in our video above.

READ MORE: Toby slams racist abuse facedf by England squad after Eurp 2020 final

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

