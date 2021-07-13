Thom Yorke's 2021 remix of Radiohead's Creep is even sadder than the original

Thom Yorke has given Radiohead's Creep an update for 2021. Picture: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Radiohead frontman has remixed the band's hit single and it's very apt for these times. Listen to the new version here.

Thom Yorke created a version of Creep earlier this year and now it's being released as a standalone single.

The hit Radiohead single, which featured on the band's 1993 Pablo Honey album, was reworked for Jun Takahashi’s Tokyo Fashion Week UNDERCOVER Fall/Winter 2021 Women’s collection entitled Creep Very.

If you think the number one single couldn't get much moodier, Thom Yorke gives the original a run for its money and stretches it out from approximately four minutes to just over nine!

Listen to the Creep (Very 2021 RMX) below:

That's not all Thom Yorke has been up to during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the Nude rocker debuted a new project with bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner entitled The Smile.

The trio, who are also working with Radiohead's long-term producer Nigel Godrich, revealed their debut performance at Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm back in May.

The live stream event saw performances from Wolf Alice, Kano, Haim, Damon Albarn, Jorjia Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

