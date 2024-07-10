Jill Scott predicts England's score in the EURO semi-finals!

Jill Scott predicts England's score in the Euro semi-finals!

The former Lioness has been giving her opinion on tonight's match against the Netherlands to Toby Tarrant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Ahead of England's game against The Netherlands in the EURO 2024 semi-final, Radio X's Toby Tarrant spoke to former Lioness Jill Scott about her thoughts and predictions on the team's performance tonight (10th July).

"I actually think it will be done in 90 minutes, which I haven't said about the previous ones," a very positive Jill said. "I'm gonna go for 2-1 to England."

UPDATE: she was only right, wasn't she!

She added: "I think it will be comfortable. We'll be 2-0 up and then they'll get a last minute goal or something, but that's what I'm praying for!"

Jill Scott during the UEFA Women's Euro Final 2022 England v Germany at Wembley Stadium, London 31 July 2022. Picture: Alamy

Jill herself was, of course, part of the team that won the UEFA Women's EURO back in 2022, taking home the trophy after a 2-1 victory against Germany. So she knows the sort of pressure the players will be under.

"It's not many days that you wake up and you're playing in the semi-final of a major tournament," Jill explained.

"They'll be thinking they're two games away from winning a major trophy, so I'm sure they'll be excited. What an achievement - especially when you look at some of the teams that have gone out, particularly Germany and France.

"So I'm hoping that they can relax a little bit and just enjoy the football. I think the last performance was a lot better. I really do think we're gonna be in that final. I can just see us there!"

The England Vs Netherlands semi-final match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10th July.