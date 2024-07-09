UEFA Euro 2024: England v Netherlands' semi-final match - everything you need to know

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates his goal during England v Switzerland: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024. Picture: sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

England are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals. Find out when the match takes place, how to watch it and more.

England are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final and the nation couldn't be prouder.

After a glorious victory against Switzerland last weekend, where the Three Lions won 5-3 in penalties, Gareth Southgate's squad will be facing off against the Netherlands this week to decide who makes it through to the finals.

Their match against the Swiss pulled in a peak audience of of 16.8 million, so there's sure to be plenty of eyes on their next match this week, but what date and time does the game start and where can you watch it?

Find out everything we know about Netherland v England's UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final so far, including when and where it takes place and how to watch it live.

England squad celebrates after beating Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final. Picture: Alamy

What time is the semi-final for England?

England will take on Netherlands in Dortmund for the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday 10th July with kick off at 8pm BST.

If they win, England will make history by getting through to a final of a major tournament on foreign soil, having only previously achieving this at Wembley during both the 1966 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2020.

Who does England play in the semi-final?

How to watch the England semi-final game:

Netherlands v England's EURO 2024 match will be available to watch on ITV 1 or online at ITV X from 8pm BST, with coverage kicking off from 6.30pm.

How many semi finals have England been in?

England have been in seven semi-finals at major tournaments; three for the World Cup and now four at the Euros. See the details below.

1966 - In the World Cup, in which England beat Portugal 2-1, before beating Germany 4-2 in the finals

1968 - In the Euros, where they lost 1-0 to Yugoslavia

1990 - In the World Cup, where West Germany won 4-3 on penalties

1996 - In the Euros, where Germany won 6-5 on penalties and Gareth Southgate famously missed his

2018 - In the World Cup, where Croatia beat England 2 -1

2020 - In the Euros, in which England beat Denmark 2-1, before losing in the final to Italy, who beat them 3-2 in penalties

2024 - When England face off against Netherlands in the Euros this Wednesday 10th July

When will the EURO 2024 final be?

Whether or not England beat Netherlands, the Euro final and the climax of the international tournament is set to take place on Sunday 14th July at 8pm BST.

Who will England play in the final if they win?

If England beats the Netherlands in the semi-final, they will go on to play either France or Spain on Sunday 14th July at 8pm.

Get more info on the tournament on at the official UEFA Euro 2024 site.