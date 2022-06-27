The Wittering Whitehalls podcast: Episodes, how to listen and more

The Wittering Whitehalls podcast. Picture: Global

Married for 36 years with three children, Michael and Hilary Whitehall have plenty of wisdom to give – and now they’re offering their advice to the general public.

How do I listen to The Wittering Whitehalls podcast?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

What is The Wittering Whitehalls podcast about?

Have you got a problem? Are you at the end of your tether? Perhaps you’d like to enlist the help of Michael and Hilary Whitehall?

This podcast is your invitation to take a comfy seat in the Whitehall family home and garner their thoughts on everything from workouts to weddings, seaside towns to social media and everything in between.

Expect rants, raves, harsh truths and expletives as Hilary and Michael consider your points of view and possibly even help you solve an issue!

The Whitehalls are offering you complete access to their combined life experiences and the precious wisdom that they’ve gathered over the years, so why not take them up on it?

Who are Michael and Hilary Whitehall?

Appearing alongside their son Jack Whitehall, Michael and Hilary were introduced to global audiences on Netflix’s Travels With My Father.

With a combined social following of nearly a million, they’ve gone on to become a much-loved comedy duo: Michael charming audiences with his trademark grumpiness and Hilary with her never-ending optimism.