VIDEO: Robbie Williams teases Liam Gallagher with For What It's Worth cover

The British singer has goaded the former Oasis frontman by singing one of his solo tracks, name dropping him in a new Alexa ad and talking about him on The Jonathan Ross show.

Robbie Williams has shared a video of him singing Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth track.

The former Take That singer is preparing to release his Christmas album, The Christmas Present, but can't help goading the Oasis legend and old rival.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Sharon star shared a story of himself singing the Gallagher track - which is taken from his 2017 debut album As You Were.

Watch him in action above.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams says he'd still "love" to fight Liam Gallagher

Robbie Williams teases Liam Gallagher with For What It's Worth cover as he ups the banter about the Oasis rocker in new Amazon advert. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images & Press

READ MORE: Robbie Williams uses Liam Gallagher for banter at Las Vegas gig

It's not the only banter Robbie Williams has taken part in recently either.

The Millennium singer has just starred in advert for Amazon Music, where he pokes fun of himself and the former Oasis frontman gets a namecheck.

Asking Alexa who is the best male singer out there, the device responds: "Michael Bublé".

However, changing it up to ask Alexa who's the best British male singer, she responds: 'Liam Gallagher".

Watch the advert below, courtesy of Amazon music:

Making things a little bit mores specific, he then asks who's the best British male singer who used to be in Take That, to be sure he'll get the response he wants.

However, sassy Alexa simply responds: "Gary Barlow".

That wasn't the only time Liam Gallagher's been mentioned by his former rival either.

Robbie Williams appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday (23 November), where he was asked if he really wants to box the Manchester rocker.

Watch a clip of the interview here:

Asked if it's a genuine offer, he replied: "Yeah, absolutely. I get to inhabit different things in my career, like with Soccer Aid I get to pretend to be a footballer and when I'm on stage I get to pretend I'm a singer, and I just want to experience lots of different things, and I've been boxing and I love it.

"And if there's anyone I want to box it would be Liam Gallagher."

Quizzed as to why he won't box his new friend Tyson Fury - who appears on his Bad Sharon single - Robbie said: "No, I want someone I can beat!"

READ MORE: 10 Facts About Oasis At Knebworth, 1996