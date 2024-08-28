What did Oasis play at their final show before their 2025 reunion?

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009. Picture: Samir Hussein/Marco Prosch/Getty Images

On 28th August 2009, Noel and Liam had a huge row before playing the Rock en Seine festival in Paris and Oasis split. Here's what happened at their last show together for 16 years.

Imagine this - you’re at V Festival in Staffordshire, watching the headliners Oasis. It’s a date on their massive Dig Out Your Soul tour, which has been rolling around the world for a full year.

The album came out the previous October and it’s a solid effort, featuring the songs The Shock Of The Lightning and I’m Outta Time.

Thing is - Oasis really ARE outta time.

This will be the very last gig by the Manchester legends for 16 years. It's only now, as Liam and Noel Gallagher announce they will be reuniting in the summer of 2025 for some huge stadium shows around the UK, that V2009 stops being the final chapter in a glittering career.

At the time, the audience didn’t know that this would be the final Oasis show for over a decade and a half.

Opening with the perennial Rock ’N’ Roll Star - the first song on their first album - the set ended with an encore of Noel playing Don’t Look Back In Anger acoustically, the anthemic Champagne Supernova and a finale featuring a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 psychedelic classic I Am The Walrus.

So when and where did Oasis' last show for 16 years take place?

The last live show that Oasis played together for 16 years was on 22nd August 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire during their Dig Out Your Soul Tour.

The exact length of time between this final show at V2009 and their first dare at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July 2025 is actually 15 years, 10 months and 12 days. So, 49 days short of being a full 16 years.

Get the full setlist for Oasis at V Fest in Staffordshire and get the full story of their gig below.

What did Oasis play at their V2009 show?

Oasis - V Festival 22nd August 2009 setlist:

Intro tape: F**kin' In The Bushes

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Lyla

The Shock Of The Lightning

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Roll With It

Waiting For The Rapture

The Masterplan

Songbird

Slide Away

Morning Glory

My Big Mouth

Half The World Away

I'm Outta Time

Wonderwall

Supersonic

Live Forever

Encore:

Don't Look Back in Anger (acoustic)

Champagne Supernova

I Am The Walrus

Oasis were due to play the Chelmsford leg of the festival on the Sunday, but cancelled at the last minute as Liam had apparently come down with laryngitis.

Next-on-the-bill Snow Patrol were promoted to headliners, to many boos from Gallagher fans - although Gary Lightbody won a few over with covers of Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Noel claimed his brother was “hungover”, which later led Liam to take legal action - Noel would apologise and the action was dropped.

However, the elder Gallagher later claimed that the argument was started over an ad for Liam’s clothing firm Pretty Green in the V Festival programme… and Liam smashed one of Noel's favourite guitars.

Liam told Radio X's John Kennedy that the Pretty Green story wasn't true. Watch a clip from the interview below.

However, Noel later told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”

Five days later, on 28th August, the band were set to appear onstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. However, Noel issued a statement:

It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer. - Noel Gallagher, 28th August 2009

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

But now it seems like the animosity is over. In a statement on 27th August 2024, the Gallaghers said:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.”