How much will Liam and Noel Gallagher make out of the Oasis reunion?

Noel and Liam Gallagher: how much could they make from the Oasis reunion shows? Picture: Capital Pictures/John Barry/Alamy Stock Photo

The brothers are reportedly considering offers to make a film out of the shows in summer 2025, which could increase their earnings.

By Radio X

Now that ticket prices have been revealed for the Oasis tour in 2025, many people are wondering just how much Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to make from their long-awaited reunion shows.

And the takings could be even higher with the news that the brothers have been "inundated" with offers from companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to make a film of the gigs.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, both Noel and Liam's management have been approached by production companies keen to make a documentary about the reunion.

A source told the newspaper: “A dedicated team over at Apple have met to discuss the bid they are putting forward, and companies who work with Netflix and Prime Video are doing the same.

“The Oasis reunion is the biggest music story of recent times and to have access to Noel and Liam would be a huge coup"

Oasis - Live '25 tour dates. Picture: Press

“To see the brothers coming together again and putting their bitter split behind them would make for sensational viewing.

“The offers being tabled run into their millions. They know the price has to be right to get Noel and Liam to do it.

“Their team is collating the offers and will go through them in due course."

However, any documentary would, of course, need the buy-in of both brothers to be feasible - which is easier said than done.

The source went on: "They don’t need it and they’re focused on the music - but a warts-and-all documentary lifting the lid on their return would go down in history.”

Both brothers contributed separately to Mat Whitecross's 2016 documentary film Oasis: Supersonic which made (£1.3 million) at the box office. In July of this year, Blur released a new documentary about their recent Wembley Stadium shows and the making of their album The Ballad Of Darren. The film titled Blur: To The End, has grossed more than £254.000 to date, according to IMDB.

Oasis - Supersonic documentary official trailer

How much are Liam and Noel Gallagher earning from the Oasis Live '25 tour?

Such delicate financial details are naturally confidential, and we wonder if we'll ever know the full details behind the deal that has been brokered, but The Sun reported earlier this week that the Oasis Live '25 tour could be worth as much as £400 million.

Before the news of the reunion broke earlier this week, Professor Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of talent agency InterTalent, speculated that the dates could make more than £50 million each for Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Professor Shalit told The Sun: "With tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming, I would predict an income for Noel and Liam of over £50 million each."

He added: "This is a tour that could easily gross over £400 million."

The Gigs and Tours website displays information on the Oasis Live 2025 concert and tickets available to purchase on August 31sr, 2024. Picture: Alamy

How much are tickets to the Oasis reunion dates?

Radio X has a full breakdown of all the Oasis Live 25 reunion date ticket costs here, but prices range from £148.50 for a standing ticket at Manchester's Heaton Park to £506.25 for a seat at Wembley Stadium with access to a pre-show party and photo exhibition, which also includes a "Premium Collectible Item" and an exclusive merchandise package including numbered lithograph and commemorative laminate.

It's reassuring to note that unscrupulos tours will have difficulty in selling-on tickets at vastly inflated prices as Oasis have partnered with Twickets as their official resale platform, "to ensure their 2025 UK tour tickets are resold for no more than face value and booking fees".

Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025. Picture: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy Stock Photo

Will the Oasis reunion shows boost the British economy?

According to Sky News, an analyst at investment company AJ Bell said the 2025 reunion shows had the "potential" to bring as much as the £1bn cash injection a report by Barclays said the economy had enjoyed from Taylor Swift's recent UK dates.

Dan Coatsworth sats: "The Eras Tour superstar played many of the same venues as those booked for the Oasis tour and the number of concerts could also be similar if the band add extra dates to meet the expected high demand.

"Taylor Swift fans from across the globe descended on the country this summer, doling out cash on accommodation, travel, new outfits, food and drink, tickets and merchandise.

"Oasis should easily command the same fervour from the public, and spending on Cigarettes and Alcohol could be mind-blowing."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025: