Will Mellor's reason for joining Strictly is heartbreaking

Will Mellor is the first act to be confirmed for Strictly 2022. Picture: BBC Strictly

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star was the first celeb to be confirmed for Strictly 2022 and he revealed why he finally said yes.

Will Mellor has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and his reasons for joining are heartbreaking.

The actor, singer and model, who's best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps was announced as the first contestant in the celebrity dancing competition on Thursday 4th August and he's looking forward to getting stuck in.

Revealing what made him finally agree to go on the show, he told BBC Breakfast: "I lost my Dad in 2020 and I just thought, from then I've just got to grab life and create new memories and my mindset changed and that's one of the reasons why."

He added: "It's my mum's favourite show and she's had it really tough the last few years and I thought we'll do this."

Actor Will Mellor told #BBCBreakfast why he's decided to take part in the new series of #Strictlyhttps://t.co/ucqcwF1A7L pic.twitter.com/DirNm2EVt6 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 4, 2022

Asked if he told her about the top secret news, he replied: "Do you know what? Because she's had such a tough time of it, I wanted to give her something to look forward to. You know, losing my Dad..."

"She lost my Dad, her brother, her brother in law and her sister in a year," he explained. "In 2020 through COVID and stuff. It just was a really tough time for the family, so [it's] something we can do together. Get on this Strictly train together..."

Kim Marsh has since been confirmed for the show.

The former Hear'Say singer and Coronation Street actor is the second contestant to be confirmed for the show.

The star - who is currently a presenter on BBC One's Morning Life said on the news: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"

