Laura Whitmore's bizarre pregnant craving was potatoes

5 March 2021, 15:19 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 15:37

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish presenter revealed to The Chris Moyles Show how she couldn't get enough of the starchy root vegetable during her pregnancy.

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she was craving potatoes during the first five months of her pregnancy.

The Irish presenter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about expecting her first child with Love Island commentator Iain Stirling and joked about not being able to drink in their at-home pub.

When asked if there was any weird cravings she had, the Celeb Juice star revealed: "Now, it's such a cliché and it's such a stereotype, but it's the truth: All I could eat was potatoes."

She added: "I'm not even joking, especially for the first four or five months. It had to be beige. One day for dinner I had mash potatoes with chips. I could dip the chips into the mash potato."

Watch our full interview with Laura above.

Laura Whitmore's book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, is out now.

READ MORE: Laura Whitmore shows off her pub shed on The Chris Moyles Show

Laura Whitmore reveals pregnancy cravings to The Chris Moyles Show
Laura Whitmore reveals pregnancy cravings to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles Show's mystery guests

Chris Moyles would help these mystery guests spend their billion
Alan McGee speaks to Chris Moyles about weight loss and Creation Stories

Alan McGee reveals how he lost weight and talks Creation Stories film
Chris Moyles rants at the Downing Street briefing timekeeping

Chris Moyles rants about Downing Street's timekeeping

MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show

MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show

Rob sings Nessun Dorma in this week's Singalone on The Chris Moyles Show

This Nessun Dorma Singalone will give you goosebumps

Latest On Radio X

Muse in August 2001: Dominic Howard, Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders with limited edition merch inset

Arctic Monkeys unveil new Matt Helders-designed merchandise

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms

See Blossoms rescheduled 2021 UK dates

Blossoms

The Prodigy Perform At O2 Academy Brixton

The Prodigy mark second anniversary of Keith Flint's death

News

The Best Books About Music

The best books about music

Features

Adam Levine's Maroon 5 in Concert

Adam Levine feels like "there aren't any bands any more"

News

Kings Of Leon in 2021

Listen back to Kings Of Leon's Hyde Park show on Radio X

Kings of Leon

Neighbourhood Weekender 2018 stage

Neighbourhood Weekender confirms 2021 return with new September date

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Maximo Park Perform At Virgin Money Unity Arena

Maxïmo Park to perform Our Earthly Pleasures and new album in full

Maximo Park