Laura Whitmore's bizarre pregnant craving was potatoes

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish presenter revealed to The Chris Moyles Show how she couldn't get enough of the starchy root vegetable during her pregnancy.

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she was craving potatoes during the first five months of her pregnancy.

The Irish presenter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about expecting her first child with Love Island commentator Iain Stirling and joked about not being able to drink in their at-home pub.

When asked if there was any weird cravings she had, the Celeb Juice star revealed: "Now, it's such a cliché and it's such a stereotype, but it's the truth: All I could eat was potatoes."

She added: "I'm not even joking, especially for the first four or five months. It had to be beige. One day for dinner I had mash potatoes with chips. I could dip the chips into the mash potato."

Watch our full interview with Laura above.

Laura Whitmore's book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, is out now.

READ MORE: Laura Whitmore shows off her pub shed on The Chris Moyles Show

Laura Whitmore reveals pregnancy cravings to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: