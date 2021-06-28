Who is Sharon Gaffka? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant

By Jenny Mensah

As Love Island returns this summer, we get up close and personal with the civil servant from Oxford and find out her age, occupation, Instagram and more.

Love Island was forced to take a year hiatus due to the pandemic, but it's finally back on our screens for 2021.

Kicking of this Monday (28 June), the much-loved dating show promises to be as sizzling as ever, introducing us to yet more hot singles looking for love.

As the ITV show kicks off, we take a closer look at some of their contestants, such as the first person announced for 2021: Sharon Gaffka.

So who is Sharon Gaffka and what is she looking for? Find out more about the contestant, including her age, occupation, her Instagram handle and more.

Sharon Gaffka is one of the contestants on Love Island 2021 and is hoping to find love. . Picture: ITV

Who is Sharon Gaffka?

Sharon is a civil servant from Oxford. At the moment she works as an Operations Lead for the Department of Transport and works on EU exit policy. She is also a former beauty queen and was Miss International UK in 2018.

Talking about her job, she said: "I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments.“I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations.“It’s been an intense year!"

How old is Love Island's Sharon Gaffka?

Sharon is 25 years old.

What is Sharon Gaffka's Instagram?

You can find Sharon at @sharongaffka on Instagram, where it looks like her friend Zara is holding the fort.

What is she looking for in a man?

Sharon said in a teaser clip for the show, "My type is tall, dark and is willing to put me in line if i'm too sassy or too straightforward".

However, she does tend to go from one extreme to another when it comes to men, revealing: "I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out".

She added: "I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

How does she describe herself?

Sharon considers herself to be a "feminist and a role model" think thinks she will be breaking some stereotypes by appearing on the show.

She told press during the launch event: "I've come from a professional working career and I describe myself as a feminist and a role model, especially when working with Young Women's Trust, so I think that I'm probably going to break that stereotype and that's something that I'm really happy and proud to be a part of."

Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday 28 June from 9pm.