Stranger Things season 4: trailers, cast, release date & more

Netflix have released the first teaser for the fourth instalment of the hit series starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Find out everything we know so far.

Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season four, and it's already set tongues wagging.

Season 3 of the hit teen sci-fi series was only released this 4 July (coinciding with American Independence Day), but the streaming platform has already been dropping cryptic clues on how its follow-up will look.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix shared the first look at the fourth instalment, which you can watch above.

READ MORE: Lily Allen rumoured to be dating Stranger Things star David Harbour

Stranger Things series 3 official trailer. Picture: YouTube/Netlfix

READ MORE: Who is the American at the end of Stranger Things 3? Fans convinced Hopper is still alive

The clip came alongside a caption, which read: "we're not in Hawkins anymore," which has left fans speculating whether we could be looking at a change of location for season four.

The Stranger Things Twitter account also shared an emoji of a clock and an upside down face, which had fans speculating more change for the show.

🕰️🙃 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 29, 2019

Could the season take place in the Upside Down and involve time travel?

And if so... could there be a way to get Hopper back?

Some have also speculated that time of 9 o'clock on the emoji is also a clue about another member of Eleven's family.

In the Stranger Things comic, Nine was a girl called Jamie who could create fire using the powers of her mind.

It's uncertain whether the fourth season will be the last, but watch this space for more information...

READ MORE: Stranger Things fans react as series 3 is released on Netflix

Watch the Stranger Things cast prank fans at Madame Tussauds: