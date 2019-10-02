Stranger Things season 4: trailers, cast, release date & more

2 October 2019, 14:01 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 14:33

Netflix have released the first teaser for the fourth instalment of the hit series starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Find out everything we know so far.

Netflix has released a teaser for Stranger Things season four, and it's already set tongues wagging.

Season 3 of the hit teen sci-fi series was only released this 4 July (coinciding with American Independence Day), but the streaming platform has already been dropping cryptic clues on how its follow-up will look.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix shared the first look at the fourth instalment, which you can watch above.

READ MORE: Lily Allen rumoured to be dating Stranger Things star David Harbour

Stranger Things series 3 official trailer
Stranger Things series 3 official trailer. Picture: YouTube/Netlfix

READ MORE: Who is the American at the end of Stranger Things 3? Fans convinced Hopper is still alive

The clip came alongside a caption, which read: "we're not in Hawkins anymore," which has left fans speculating whether we could be looking at a change of location for season four.

The Stranger Things Twitter account also shared an emoji of a clock and an upside down face, which had fans speculating more change for the show.

Could the season take place in the Upside Down and involve time travel?

And if so... could there be a way to get Hopper back?

Some have also speculated that time of 9 o'clock on the emoji is also a clue about another member of Eleven's family.

In the Stranger Things comic, Nine was a girl called Jamie who could create fire using the powers of her mind.

It's uncertain whether the fourth season will be the last, but watch this space for more information...

READ MORE: Stranger Things fans react as series 3 is released on Netflix

Watch the Stranger Things cast prank fans at Madame Tussauds:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Former BBC and ITN newsreader Peter Sissons dies aged 77

Irvine Welsh in Milan, Italy

Irvine Welsh hopes for third Trainspotting film and Begbie spin-off

Spitting Image: Harry and Meghan, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to feature in show's return
Brad Pitt and the late Audioslave and Soundgarden

Details of Chris Cornell documentary produced by Brad Pitt revealed
Aaron Paul stars as Jesse Pinkman in Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Netflix's Breaking Bad movie El Camino with Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman: trailers, cast, release date & more

Latest On Radio X

Noel Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft in the 1990s

Why Noel Gallagher dedicated Cast No Shadow to Richard Ashcroft

Oasis

Liam Gallagher and his son Gene at the BRIT Awards 2018 After Party

PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher's son Gene makes modelling debut in parka for Adidas Spezial range

Liam Gallagher

Happy Mondays Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays announce The Early EPs release, share The Egg video
Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover

Where's the cover photo from Oasis's (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?

Oasis

Fourth Albums

The Best Fourth Albums

Features

Paul and Linda McCartney launch National Vegetarian Day in 1991

The most famous rock star vegetarians - and why they gave up meat

Features