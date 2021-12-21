Fantastic Beasts 3: Release date, trailer, cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

Get the official trailer and poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have been revealed. Find out when the film is released here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fantastic Beasts 3 - also known as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has revealed its first official trailer, images and confirmed its 2022 release date.

The third in the franchise, which stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, is the perfect answer to grown-up fans of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, extending the magic to a whole new audience in the form of a much-loved prequel.

After being enchanted by the first and second film, details of Fantastic Beast 3 have been divulged, but when is the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore released and what can we expect from it?

Find out everything we know about the film so far.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out in April 2022. Picture: YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

READ MORE: Eddie Redmayne says playing a transgender person in The Danish Girl was “a mistake”

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 released?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set for release on 8th April 2022.

Fantastic Beasts returns in 2022. Picture: Warner Bros.

Who has replaced Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Mads Mikkelsen now plays Johnny Depp's character of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Who stars in the cast for Fantastic Beasts 3?

Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander, Jude Law stars as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Jessica Williams as Eulalie Hicks, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald.

What happens in Fantastic Beasts 3?

A press release states: "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

READ MORE: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary show - Release date, trailers, cast and more