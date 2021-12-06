Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion teaser and release date revealed

By Jenny Mensah

A first look at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion show has been revealed. Find out everything we know about the TV special so far.

The first teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts has been released and it's got Harry Potter mega-fans very excited.

The mini-trailer gives us a taste of what we might expect for the reunion, as well as when it's released and who will be in attendance.

So when will Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts out and who will be there alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint?

Find out below...

Harry Potter's 20th anniversary show will take place next year. Picture: Collection Christophel ©/WARNER BROS/Alamy/YouTube/HBO

When is the Harry Potter reunion out?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts will be released on New Year's Day, 1st January 2022 on HBO Max.

What will the Harry Potter reunion be about?

So far, not much has been shared about the reunion, but from the use of castmembers' real names, it looks like the special will follow a similar kind of format to HBO's Friends reunion.

HBO Max writes: "The invitation you've been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year's Day.

"Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max."

Who will appear in the Harry Potter reunion?

From the credit list at the end of the teaser trailer, we can expect Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to be joined by: