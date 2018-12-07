When is Home Alone on UK TV this Christmas?

Macaulay Culkin in 1991. Picture: Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin is one of the most famous festive films of all time, but when is it on in Christmas 2018?

Let's face it. It isn't Christmas without Home Alone.

The festive film, which sees eight-year-old Kevin McCallister left to his own devices after his huge family all seem to forget about him on route to the airport, captured the imaginations of adults and children alike in 1990.

28 years later and we're still curling up by an open fire to watch a young Macaulay Culkin slap aftershave on his face and scream all over again.

Watch the movie's original trailer above.

But when can you watch the famous film in UK this year?

Home Alone is available to watch on Channel 4 this Sunday 9 December from 5.35pm.

If that wasn't enough to get you in the mood, you can have a second dose of Kevin with Home Alone 2 airing on 25 December, Christmas Day at 5.30pm.

And, as it turns out even Macaulay Culkin can't escape watching Home Alone over the holiday season either.

Culkin also pointed out a a pretty big hole in the plot line for the film though.

