What Day Did Ferris Bueller Actually Take Off?

We celebrate the classic 80s film, its cheeky protagonist and the most famous bunk off school by looking back at its famous monologue.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off gave us some of the most memorable movie scenes of all time and prompted serious envy in all who watched it.

Not only was its titular character - played by Matthew Broderick - pretty wealthy, but he was also extremely jammy, full of the gift-of-the-gab, and not afraid to push his luck.

But what day did Ferris Bueller actually take off school?

According to various sources, the events of the most iconic it of skiving in the world took place on 5 June 1985, 33 years ago today.

But that's between you and us... Because he was sick right?

via GIPHY

While most people have bunked off school once or twice in their lives, the 1986 film sees Ferris and his pals go BIG as they strive to have the best day off ever.

And it all started with an incredible monologue...

Watch the memorable opening scene to the 80s film above.

"They bought it. Incredible! One of the worst performances of my career and they never doubted it for a second. How could I possibly be expected to handle school on a day like this? This is my ninth sick day this semester. It's getting pretty tough coming up with new illnesses. If I go for ten, I'm probably gonna have to barf up a lung, so I'd better make this one count."

... And he certainly did that!

With an epic cast - which included young hopefuls in the likes of Alan Ruck (Cameron Frye) Jennifer Grey (Jeanie Bueller) and Charlie Sheen - the 80s film provided some iconic moments thanks to that shower scene, a classic red Ferrari and a huge over-the-top parade.

Is it any wonder the film is still so famous today?