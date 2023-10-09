Watch Will Ferrell DJing at an American frat party

Will Ferrell at the Barbie European premiere. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Barbie and Anchorman star was captured spinning the decks at his former college, University of Southern California.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Ferrell has been captured DJing at an all-American frat party.

The actor and comedian, whose best known for starring in the Anchorman and Elf films, went back to school when he took to the decks at a party at the University of Southern California’s Sigma Alpha Mu house on Saturday 7th October.

According to reports, the Blades Of Glory star was performing ahead of USC Trojan’s American football game against the Arizona Wildcats, which the LA college won 43-41.

Will Ferrell has been spotted being a DJ for a frat party. pic.twitter.com/RRovOAXPre — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 8, 2023

Ferrell is an alumni of the University of Southern California and graduated with a degree in Sports Broadcasting. His son Magnus, who is stood behind him at the DJ booth, also attends the university.

It's not the first time Will Ferrell has returned to his college. Back in 2017, Will Ferrell gave the commencement speech at USC, where he treated the crowds to rendition of the Star Trek theme tune and Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You.

He also received an honorary doctorate on the day.

Watch his speech below: