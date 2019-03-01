WATCH: Idris Elba stars as DJing nanny in Turn Up Charlie trailer

1 March 2019, 13:44

See the Luther star in the teaser trailer for the Netflix original comedy series, which includes a cameo from Craig David.

The first trailer has been released for Turn Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba.

The Netflix comedy series follows a down-and-out DJ who tries to rebuild his fledgling music career, while becoming a nanny for his famous best-friend's daughter.

Watch the hilarious trailer above, which includes a cameo from Craig David.

Idris Elba stars in the trailer for Netflix series Turn Up Charlie
Idris Elba stars in the trailer for Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix

The cast includes Idris Elba as titular character Charlie, Frankie Hervey as Gabby and Guz Khan as Del.

The role won't be a huge stretch for Elba, who DJs and produces when he's not busy acting and directing.

The Wire star's also played a few decent gigs too, such as Glastonbury Festival... oh and Prince Harry's wedding to Megan Markle last year!

Netflix's Turn Up Charlie is set for release on 15 March 2019

