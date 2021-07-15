How to watch all the Emmy-nominated TV shows in the UK

15 July 2021, 15:23

Ahead of the 73rd Emmy Awards in September, here's how to watch all the TV shows that have been nominated.

From the quick-witted romance of Bridgergton and the nail-biting drama of The Queen's Gambit, to harrowing origin story of Wanda in Marvel's hit superhero series: the past year has been a great one for television.

And while most of us have binged plenty of television series throughout lockdowns, some of the big titles may have slipped under your radar.

But fear not - here's where you can catch up on all the Emmy-nominated TV shows.

Where to watch the Emmy-nominated TV shows for 2021:

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, All4 & Amazon Prime Video)

Lovecraft Country (NOW TV)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (Netflix)

This Is Us (Amazon Prime Video)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (NOW TV)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (BBC iPlayer)

Mare of Easttown (NOW TV)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Competition Programme

The Amazing Race

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Netflix)

Top Chef (Amazon Prime Video)

The Voice (BBC iPlayer)

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (Netflix)

Oslo (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Amazon Prime Video)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (NOW TV)

Hamilton (Disney+)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (NOW TV)

Animated Program

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Disney+)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim & Amazon Prime Video)

The Simpsons (All 4 & Disney+)

South Park: The Pandemic Special (NOW TV)

Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap (Disney+)

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+)

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

