How to watch Ellen DeGeneres' Oprah interview after she confirms show ending

Ellen DeGeneres will talk to Oprah Winfrey about her show ending. Picture: 1. Randy Holmes via Getty Images 2. ABC via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

DeGeneres is set to sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Find out where you can watch their conversation.

Ellen DeGeneres announced this week that after 19 seasons her talk show will end.

The 63-year-old American TV host said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she was moving on, explaining "I need something new to challenge me".

The Ellen DeGeneres show faced criticism after it was hit by multiple allegations of a toxic work environment that led three producers to leave.

Ratings have since taken a hit for the show, with Nielson data showing that viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million.

The TV personality is set to sit down with her long-time friend Oprah Winfrey to talk about the decision on the show on Thursday 13 May, but where can you watch their interview? Find out below.

When is Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Oprah?

Ellen DeGeneres is set to talk to Oprah on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday 13 May.

How can I watch Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Oprah about ending The Ellen DeGeneres show?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is available to watch on NBC in the US, and is available to warch in the UK on ITV Hub or on BritBox with a free trial.

Clips and interviews are also available on Ellen Tube, Ellen DeGeneres' official YouTube Channel, where the interview will feature.

Watch it below:

Why is Ellen DeGeneres ending her talk show?

Ellen revealed that she decided to end the show after its 19th season, two years before the toxic workplace scandal broke out. She explained that the show, which has been running since 2003, is "not challenge anymore".

In her opening monologue for her show on Thursday (13 May) she said: "You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons.

"The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time. As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of... timing.

"In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

How long has The Ellen DeGeneres Show been on?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show began in September 2003 and has broadcast over 3,000 episodes for 19 seasons.

Oprah played Ellen DeGeneres' therapist in Ellen sitcom's The Puppy Episode. Picture: Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Has Oprah interviewed Ellen DeGeneres before?

Ellen appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show her after coming out as a lesbian in 1997 with her then-girlfriend Anne Heche.

It was on the same date that the Ellen sitcom aired The Puppy Episode, in which Ellen's character the same name came out. Oprah also starred as her therapist in the episode.

How did Ellen DeGeneres come out?

Ellen officially came out in TIME magazine on 14 April 1997 with a cover that brandished the words: "Yep, I'm Gay".

She then appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as the same date that her Ellen sitcom aired The Puppy Episode on 30 April 1997. Oprah also starred as her therapist in the episode, in which Ellen's fictional character also came out.

When Winfrey asked why it was necessary for both DeGeneres and her character to come out, she answered: "Because it's okay."

In the same interview, she said: "I realized that as long as I had this secret that I worried about all the time that it made it look like something was wrong."

