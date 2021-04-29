How to watch Elliot Page's Oprah Winfrey interview

A trailer has been shared for the actor's sit down with Oprah to talk about his transition. Find out when the interview is released and how to watch it.

A trailer has been shared of Elliot Page's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It sees the US actor talk emotionally about his transition as part of The Oprah Conversation series in an intimate TV sit down, which will air this month.

The Umbrella Academy star is set to talk about his incredible journey and the rights of trans lives in general, it what's set to be an emotional conversation.

Watch the short trailer for their interview above.

Where can you watch Elliot Page's interview with Oprah and when is it released? Find out here.

READ MORE: Elliot Page gives first interview since coming out as trans with TIME magazine cover

Elliot Page will sit down with Oprah to discuss his transition. Picture: Twitter/Apple TV+

When is Elliot Page's Oprah interview out?

Elliot Page's Oprah interview is set to premiere on 30 April on 2021.

Where can I watch Elliot Page's Oprah interview?

Elliot Page's Oprah interview will be available to watch from 30 April on Apple TV+.

How do I get Apple TV+?

You can stream Apple + from your phone, smart TV, streaming device or games console. You need to download the Apple TV+ app and have a subscription.

What can we expect from Elliot Page's Oprah interview?

In the trailer about the conversation, Page explains why it was imperative to go public due to the backlash trans people are facing in society.

"I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter, and telling people for the first time, and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," the 34-year-old told Winfrey.

"For me, in this time we're in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so."

Page also became emotional when Oprah asked what has brought him the most joy about his transition.

He explained: "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'there I am'. And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked, I'm not having all these little moments that used to be...

"Just being in a T-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy."

What has Elliot Page said about his Oprah interview?

Taking to his own Instagram page, Page wrote: "My feelings aren't really linear. I feel emerging joy and excitement one moment, and then in the next, profound sadness reading about people wanting to take gender-affirming healthcare away from children.

"I feel so grateful to be at this place in my life, and I want to use the strength I have to help in all the ways that I can. How can I feel grateful for my joy, and embrace my joy, and allow myself to have that joy - but then put that joy and that love into action?"

Watch the extended teaser here:

The Elliot Page episode of The Oprah Conversation premieres on Friday 30 April on Apple TV+.

READ MORE: Sir Ian McKellen praises Elliot Page for coming out as trans

If you have been affected by the themes in this story, please seek advice from the helplines below:

Trans Helpline

www.trans.ac.uk

Tel: 0300 330 0630

Transgender Support

transgender-trend.com

Mermaids

mermaidsuk.org.uk

Lesbian, Gay, Bi & Trans advice at Support U

https://www.supportu.org.uk/