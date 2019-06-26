WATCH: See Daniel Craig behind the scenes on Bond 25 in Jamaica

The makers of the James Bond franchise have shared the first slice of footage in the Caribbean for the next film, starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and more.

The first look at Daniel Craig on the set of the new James Bond film, otherwise known as Bond 25, is here.

The clip, which sees the British actor in his last stint as 007, takes us behind the scenes on the film, which is shot in Jamaica.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Cary Fukunaga-directed film would see Rami Malek play the villian this year in a terrifying video.

Bond 25 will also witness the return of Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as a CIA operative

