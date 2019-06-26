WATCH: See Daniel Craig behind the scenes on Bond 25 in Jamaica

26 June 2019, 12:19 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 12:34

The makers of the James Bond franchise have shared the first slice of footage in the Caribbean for the next film, starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and more.

The first look at Daniel Craig on the set of the new James Bond film, otherwise known as Bond 25, is here.

The clip, which sees the British actor in his last stint as 007, takes us behind the scenes on the film, which is shot in Jamaica.

Watch it above.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Cary Fukunaga-directed film would see Rami Malek play the villian this year in a terrifying video.

Watch it below:

Bond 25 will also witness the return of Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as a CIA operative

Watch Rami drop a HUGE hint about starring in Bond 25 last year:

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Rami Malek...

READ MORE: Daniel Craig swears by this hangover cure...

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's The Dirt

Mötley Crüe's The Dirt has been released as an audiobook

Himesh Patel performs The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live

WATCH: Himesh Patel sings The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Keanu Reeves introduced as Canadian toy Duke in the latest Toy Story trailer

Toy Story 4: Trailers, release date, cast & more

The film poster for Yesterday, The Beatles-inspired movie starring Himself Patel

When is Yesterday released in the UK, what’s the Beatles film about and who’s in the cast with Himesh Patel & Lily James?
A still from the season 2 trailer for HBO's Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies season 1 & 2 soundtrack: From Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart to Portishead's The Rip

Latest On Radio X

Kings of Leon

QUIZ: Which Kings Of Leon Album Are You?

Quizzes

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising

Glastonbury 2019 weather: Met Office forecast says dry and hot!

Glastonbury Festival

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

What will The Killers perform at their headline Glastonbury 2019 set?

The Killers

Robert Smith of The Cure in 2019

What will The Cure perform at Glastonbury 2019? Setlist rumours revealed

The Cure

Morrissey and Robert Smith

Morrissey “apologises” to Robert Smith of The Cure for 80s insults

Morrissey

Snow Patrol live in 2019

Snow Patrol cancel festival appearances due to medical issues