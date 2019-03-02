Daniel Craig absolutely swears by this hangover cure...

The James Bond star says he stole Mark Wahlberg's remedy, which he calls "the difference between life and death".

Today marks Daniel Craig's birthday, so no doubt he'll be needing to take his own advice when it comes to a hangover cure.

But why wouldn't James Bond always be prepared?

It turns out the Spectre star has a remedy for a sore head that he calls "the difference between life and death," and yes, it sort of involves hair of the dog.

via GIPHY

When asked by Dujour back in 2015 if he has any tips for surviving the morning after the night before, he replied: "There’s this thing called Pedialyte. It’s basically a diuretic; you give it to kids who are dehydrated.

"If you wake up in the morning and you’ve got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot… you can carry on drinking!"

When asked how he discovered the little trick, Craig revealed he was told that Mark Wahlberg uses it, adding: "It’s the difference between life and death as far as I’m concerned."

via GIPHY

So while we furiously Google search where we can get our hands on the powdered product, only one question remains...

Do you drink it shaken or stirred?

Yep. That's probably the attitude we'd have on New Year's Day too.