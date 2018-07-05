VIDEOS: Five Times Ross Kemp Proved He Was Hard As Nails

We look back at just some of the times the actor and investigative journalist was put in a hairy situation, and handled it like a boss.

Ross Kemp went viral this week after posting his reaction to England's World Cup victory against Colombia.

Watch his epic video clip above, which he shared on Twitter.

The former EastEnders actor isn't just known for playing a hard man on telly, but he's also been around the world in search of the most dangerous places.

While fans were shocked and amused by his reaction to the game, we can't help but congratulate the actor, author and investigative journalist for showing such raw emotion.

Plus, it's pretty difficult to criticise someone who's put himself in serious danger to report on some of the toughest gangs and harshest living environments around the world... And all while keeping his cool.

Look back at some of the best examples of Ross Kemp being an absolute legend here:

WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY INCLUDE STRONG LANGUAGE AND SCENES WHICH MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR SOME VIEWERS