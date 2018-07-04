VIDEO: Ross Kemp's England Celebration Is The Bits

The former EastEnders actor took to Twitter to share his emotional reaction to the England game, and Chris Moyles can't get enough of it.

Last night saw England fans across the nation celebrate their win against Columbia in penalties.

But one particularly famous fan went viral after he decided to post his reaction to the final result, and it was pretty darn emotional.

Watch the former EastEnders hard man's incredibly emotional and powerful reaction to the result above!

"IT'S EVERYTHING!"

See his full clip here:

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

