When Is England's Next World Cup 2018 Match?

England football player Harry Kane. Picture: Kommersant Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

Find out the date and time of England's upcoming match against Sweden, and where you can watch it on TV.

England made history last night, winning their first World Cup penalty shoot out ever and securing a place in the quarter finals.

England football players celebrate their victory against Colombia in The FIFA World Cup 2018. Picture: Kommersant Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

Get the details of their next match, including who they're against, what day they play, what time the match starts and where to watch it.

Who are they playing?

England will face off against Sweden in the hopes of making it to the Semi Finals.

When is it on?

The match takes place on Saturday 7 July, and kick-off is at 3pm BST.

Where can you watch it?

The match will air live from the Samara Arena on BBC One, and their coverage will start from 2.30pm.

When will it finish?

Even with stoppage time, extra time and penalties, the match shouldn't last more than two-and-a-half-hours, meaning it will be done and dusted and you should be able to get out in the sun by 6pm.

When will England's next game be?

IF we get through to the Semi-Finals, England will play either Croatia and Russia on Wednesday 11 July at 7pm.

Hopefully England will beat the Swedes, making it through to the next round and providing more epic responses like this from Ross Kemp:

IT MEANS EVERYTHING!