VIDEO: When will Sex Education season 3 be released on Netflix?

11 February 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 16:36

This week it was announced that the hit Netflix series would be returning for a third season. Find out when we can expect it and what we know so far.

Sex Education has been a runaway success, and despite its second season only airing recently, it has now been confirmed for a third season.

The news came alongside a brand spanking new video, starring Alastair Petrie, who plays Principal Groff in the series.

But when can we expect season 3 and what will happen?

Find out everything we know about Sex Education season 3 so far here.

Sex Education season 3 announcement video released
Sex Education season 3 announcement video released. Picture: Netflix

When is Sex Education season 3 going to be released?

There's no date confirmed for Sex Education season 3 yet, but new episodes are set to enter production later in the year.

It's likely, therefore, that we'll probably get a third season to the addictive series in late 2020 or early 2021.

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season 3?

The season was left pretty open, so we'd definitely expect to see main characters Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) , Otis' mum Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and tortured swimming champion Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) return with a host of other favourites.

Plus, the teaser makes it clear that at the very least we can expect to see the cast members who feature in the paintings in the announcement video.

How was Bad Education left at the end of season 2?

Otis learns of his mum's relationship with his girlfriend Ola's dad.

Maeve's former drug addict mother comes back into her life. After a relapse, Maeve calls the social services on her mum in order to protect her half-sister, after finding drugs in their caravan. Her mother eventually leaves and vows never to forgive her.

Eric finds love with new French student Rahim, but he is still drawn back to his former bully Adam, who makes a huge declaration to him in the school musical.

Jackson harms himself to avoid swimming training. He's forced to form an unlikely friendship with Viv to bring up his grades now he's no longer able to swim. He decides to try out for the school musical and gets the lead part with Viv's help.

Otis has a new found obsession with masturbation, he gets dumped by Ola, gets drunk at his house party, insults both his ex Ola and Maeve and loses his virginity to Ruby.

Otis sends Maeve an emotional voicemail confessing his love for her, but it gets deleted by her new friend Issac while she pops out to the shops.

See the trailer for Bad Education season 2 here:

