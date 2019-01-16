VIDEO: Steve Coogan picks favourite Manchester song

16 January 2019, 13:21 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 14:23

The Stan & Ollie star revealed one of his favourite songs of all time to come from the city, and it might surprise you.

Steve Coogan has revealed one of his favourite Manchester songs ever.

The Stan & Ollie actor visited Radio X to talk about his new film in which he portrays one half of the comedy legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

But asked to choose one of his favourite songs from Manchester, the 24 Hour Party People star responded: "For me there's so many excellent Manchester choices, but probably Hallelujah from Happy Mondays."

The Middleton star added: "There's a scene in 24 Hour Party People and it's an aerial shot in Manchester and it has that song on its underscore and it always gave me goosebumps when I saw that."

