Simon Pegg Reveals Whether Spaced Will Ever Return

The Mission Impossible star and co-creator of the sitcom has given his definitive answer on the hit series getting a reunion.

Simon Pegg has revealed if he'd ever bring back his Spaced series, and he wants this to be the end of it once and for all

The sitcom - which was created, written by and starred Pegg and Jessica Stevenson - ran for two series from 1999-2001 and quickly became a cult classic.

But asked by fans who sent their questions into NME about the possibility of it returning, Pegg mused: "That question will never go away. The more they ask, the less likely it is.”

The Mission Impossible star added that “it couldn’t possibly ever exist again” because it was about “a group of twenty-somethings at the turn of the century.”

Asked about the possibility of a reunion series, where they characters would play they ages they are now he replied: "Why? There’s no point.

“I dunno what I have to say that’s relatable about life now. It’s not gonna happen, kids – unless you want a sitcom about some clueless actor who can’t tie his own shoelaces.”

