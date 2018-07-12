Simon Pegg: Video Games Help Me Bond With My Daughter

The star of Mission Impossible: Fallout has extolled the virtues of having a virtual hangout in Minecraft.

Simon Pegg is returning to his action film persona with an appearance in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The sixth film in the series of Tom Cruise actioners sees the actor reprise his character Benji Dunn - and he’s been sharing some parenting tips with Radio X.

Simon’s been bonding with eight-year old Tilly while he’s been off filming in Los Angeles - by playing Minecraft together.

He told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “Now she’s old enough to play computer games, we play Minecraft together.

“We’d meet in these games, so we could have a kind of strange physical interaction. We could build a house together!

“It’s a great way to stay in contact with your kids, if you can get a console when you’re away, mums and dads.

“It becomes a really good way to spend time with them.

“That’s what they want to do, rather than inhibit their time on it. But you’ve obviously got to give some time over to reading and learning, or whatever!”

In fact, some of the chats he’s had with his daughter have been kind of… weird. Especially when it comes to playing the survival action game Fortnite.

He went on: “I’ve had a conversation with Tilly about the relative merits of a tactical shotgun!

“It’s really bizarre. She says, you need a mid-range weapon dad. You need to pick up something better for close encounters.

“What? You’re eight! You’re talking about a Legendary SCAR, a scoped assault rifle?!"