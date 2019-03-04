VIDEO: Nick Frost tells the origin story of his bromance with Simon Pegg

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Picture: Radio X & Ik Aldama/DPA/PA Images

The Fighting With My Family star goes back to when he met his friend and collaborator Simon Pegg while working in a Chiquito restaurant.

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are pretty firm friends and self-confessed geeks, but do you know their origin story?

The multi-talented actors, writers and producers are a pretty big deal nowadays, but their friendship started way back when they were both working at Chiquito restaurant!

Watch the Fighting With My Family star explain all in our video here:

The Spaced star might have felt particularly far away from the Chiquito food chain when he was introduced to none other than Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson.

However, when it came to himself and Pegg meeting the Kiwi to talk through their Tintin role, it was a very modern exchange.

Watch Nick Frost tell tell the story of how he "met" the director and producer below: