VIDEO: Cat From Red Dwarf For Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Danny John-Jules, who played the feline in the hit series, will be competing in the celebrity dancing competition.

Danny John-Jules is the third celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The British actor - who is famous for playing the role of Cat in Red Dwarf - will take part in the BBC dancing competition, which sees celebrities compete each week in Latin and Ballroom with their professional partners.

See BBC Strictly's announcement video above.

Actor Danny John-Jules in 2018. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

The 57-year-old actor who also stars in police drama Death In Paradise and in much-loved for his stint in popular children's program Maid Marian, will take to the ballroom this autumn when the show kicks off next month.

He joins previously announced celebs Katie Piper and Steps star Faye Tozer.

It's not clear how much dancing experience John-Jules has, but if the Cat's razor-sharp moves on the popular series are anything to go by, he'll have it in the bag.