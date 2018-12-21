VIDEO: 20th Century Fox add to Die Hard debate with Christmas trailer

The film studio have joined in the banter about the action film starring Bruce Willis.

It has long and tirelessly been debated as to whether Die Hard is in fact a Christmas movie, or just an action movie which happens to be set at Christmas time.

There's been polls undertaken, data compiled and even Bruce Willis himself has weighed in.

But now 20th Century Fox has settled the debate once and for all by making a brand new Die Hard trailer for Christmas... and it's a little bit like Home Alone.

Watch the new trailer above, courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

Watch the official trailer for Die Hard here: