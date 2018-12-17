The Best Christmas Jumpers For 2018

17 December 2018, 16:37

Christmas Jumpers 2018
Christmas Jumpers 2018. Picture: Official Stores

Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.

It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your hardcore indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…

  1. Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper

    'Mon The Biff! This is a quite tasteful entry dedicated to the Scottish rock trio. Ideal for when you're tucking into Mountains of turkey and stuffing - ha ha ha ha!

    Buy from the Biffy Clyro official store

    Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper
    Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  2. Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper

    Celebrate the end of another rockin' year with Big Dave and the team with this jolly reindeer sweatshirt.

    Buy from the Foo Fighters official store

    Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper
    Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  3. Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper

    Just because they can make a Jurassic Park Christmas sweater, doesn’t mean they should. But they have anyway.

    Buy from the Merchoid store

    Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper
    Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  4. Rolling Stones Christmas Jumper

    Happy Mickmas! Don’t have any Sympathy For The Devil, it’s Christmas.

    Buy from the EMP store

    Rolling Stones Christmas Jumper
    Rolling Stones Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  5. Queen Christmas Jumper

    Thank God it’s Christmas - and Queen drummer Roger Taylor won’t be getting a visit from Santa, cos he’s not been good. What can they mean?

    Buy from the Queen official store

    Queen Christmas Jumper
    Queen Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  6. AC/DC Christmas Jumper

    For those about to rock, We Salute Yule! Excellent festive punnage and a pretty excellent pattern.

    Buy from the AC/DC official store

    AC/DC Christmas Jumper
    AC/DC Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  7. Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper

    Now every day can be a day in Paradise City (until you have to go back to work, boo).

    Buy from the EMP store

    Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper
    Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  8. Jon Snowman Christmas Jumper

    For the Game Of Thrones fan in your life - it’s ideal!

    Buy from Grindstore

    Jon Snowman Christmas Jumper
    Jon Snowman Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  9. Metallica Christmas Jumper

    A tasteful official design from the masters of dark metal. NB please don’t jump in the log fire, it’s dangerous.

    Buy from Grindstore

    Metallica Christmas Jumper
    Metallica Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

  10. Spider-Man Christmas Jumper

    Our spider-sense is tingling like mad: this is a must have sweater.

    Buy from the Merchoid store

    Spider-Man Christmas Jumper
    Spider-Man Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

