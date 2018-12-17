The Best Christmas Jumpers For 2018
17 December 2018, 16:37
Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.
It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your hardcore indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…
Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper
'Mon The Biff! This is a quite tasteful entry dedicated to the Scottish rock trio. Ideal for when you're tucking into Mountains of turkey and stuffing - ha ha ha ha!
Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper
Celebrate the end of another rockin' year with Big Dave and the team with this jolly reindeer sweatshirt.
Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper
Just because they can make a Jurassic Park Christmas sweater, doesn’t mean they should. But they have anyway.
Rolling Stones Christmas Jumper
Happy Mickmas! Don’t have any Sympathy For The Devil, it’s Christmas.
Queen Christmas Jumper
Thank God it’s Christmas - and Queen drummer Roger Taylor won’t be getting a visit from Santa, cos he’s not been good. What can they mean?
AC/DC Christmas Jumper
For those about to rock, We Salute Yule! Excellent festive punnage and a pretty excellent pattern.
Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper
Now every day can be a day in Paradise City (until you have to go back to work, boo).
Jon Snowman Christmas Jumper
For the Game Of Thrones fan in your life - it’s ideal!
Metallica Christmas Jumper
A tasteful official design from the masters of dark metal. NB please don’t jump in the log fire, it’s dangerous.
Spider-Man Christmas Jumper
Our spider-sense is tingling like mad: this is a must have sweater.