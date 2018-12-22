Is Die Hard a Christmas film? A new poll reveals all

The debate over the Bruce Willis film continues. Which other famous movies are surprisingly set at Christmas?

One of the biggest arguments at Christmas isn’t over what to watch on TV or whether sprouts are a good thing or not. Oh no - it’s more important than that.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

It’s a tough one. Despite being a taught action thriller featuring a sardonic hero and one of cinema’s greatest villains, the story is definitely set in late December. Detective John McClane (played by a be-vested Bruce Willis) heads to LA on Christmas Eve to meet with his estranged wife and terrorist-led mayhem ensues, courtesy of Alan Rickman as arch baddie Hans Gruber.

Willis is even listening to Christmas In Hollis by Run DMC at the beginning, but any festive fun is quickly sidelined by the action and the running about. So, is it officially a Christmas movie?

20th Century Fox seem to think so, and they've re-edited the movie's trailer into "The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told"...!

Some point out that Die Hard was released in July in the US (February in the UK), but the Prince Charles Cinema in London regularly add the movie to their annual selection of Christmas films.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988). Picture: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Asked on Twitter whether Die Hard actually should be included in your festive viewing marathon, Steven E. deSouza, who actually co-wrote the thing replied: “Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.”

@StevenEdeSouza I’m sure you e weighed in on it before, but I’ve never heard you or Jeb Stuart offer your take on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 24, 2017

(Purim, of course, is the Jewish holiday that takes place in around February/March.)

However, during his Comedy Central roast in July 2018, Willis himself announced: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”

Bruce Willis closes his roast with: “#DieHard is not a Christmas movie!” pic.twitter.com/RygUTr3TJb — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 15, 2018

Bonnie Bedelia and Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988). Picture: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Hold the front page, because the Hollywood Reporter had research company Morning Consult conduct a survey to get to the bottom of the matter. The results were:

Morning Consult asks Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie. Picture: Graphic: MorningConsult.com

Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie?

Yes: 25%

No: 62%

Dont Know: 13%

So, the American people have spoken. Are they right?

Are these Christmas movies... or not?