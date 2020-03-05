That time this legend sent his son to school as Begbie...

5 March 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 16:02

Robert Carlyle as Begbie in Trainspotting (1996)
Robert Carlyle as Begbie in Trainspotting (1996). Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Remind yourself of the time a Trainspotting fan and his child paid tribute to Irvine Welsh's famous character.

5 March is World Book Day, which reminds us of the time one legend decided to dress his son up as Begbie from Trainspotting.

Back in 2017 when Joe Heenan's son was told to come to school as a character from Scottish literature, he decided to dress him up as the psychotic and definitely NOT child-friendly Begbie from Trainspotting.See his son's tribute below:

Only in Scotland!

We're trusting his pride and joy hadn't read any of Irvine Welsh's books yet, or seen the Danny Boyle films, but he's still managed to capture the spirit of the character perfectly. Although, one Twitter user did seem to think he bared a striking resemblance to someone else...

Robert Carlyle would be proud! In fact, the actor's son has been known to dress up as the character himself. He told Time Out in 2017: "He puts on a false moustache and flicks me the Vs. But we draw the line at swearing."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

British comedian Joe Lycett

Hugo Boss responds to Joe Lycett after he changed his name to Hugo Boss
Joe Lycett, his Hugo Boss and Friends tickets and his Boss La Cease en Desiste trademark

Joe Lycett sells tickets for Hugo Boss & Friends show as he trademarks Boss La Cease en Desiste name

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed by seven months due to coronavirus
Eddie Izzard reveals plans to stand as Labour MP

Eddie Izzard plans to stand as Labour MP in next election

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more

Latest On Radio X

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017

When will Glastonbury Festival 2020 announce its third and final headliner?

Glastonbury Festival

The Beatles in Magical Mystery Tour, 1967. Who was the Walrus, again?

20 books that inspired musicians

Features

Stereophonics' Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison

Stereophonics' 2020 live dates: gigs, tickets, support, setlist and more

Stereophonics

Alex James and Anthony Kiedis brandishing their autobiographies

The best books about music

Features

People wearing masks to protect themselves against infection

Coronavirus: How the outbreak is affecting gigs and festivals
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk

The Global Awards 2020 live