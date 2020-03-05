That time this legend sent his son to school as Begbie...

Robert Carlyle as Begbie in Trainspotting (1996). Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Remind yourself of the time a Trainspotting fan and his child paid tribute to Irvine Welsh's famous character.

5 March is World Book Day, which reminds us of the time one legend decided to dress his son up as Begbie from Trainspotting.

Back in 2017 when Joe Heenan's son was told to come to school as a character from Scottish literature, he decided to dress him up as the psychotic and definitely NOT child-friendly Begbie from Trainspotting.See his son's tribute below:

#WorldBookDay

He has to go to school dressed as a character from Scottish literature.

So he's Begbie. pic.twitter.com/IWL0lb4C67 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 2, 2017

Only in Scotland!

We're trusting his pride and joy hadn't read any of Irvine Welsh's books yet, or seen the Danny Boyle films, but he's still managed to capture the spirit of the character perfectly. Although, one Twitter user did seem to think he bared a striking resemblance to someone else...

That poor Begbie kid, spending the day being asked what book Freddie Mercury wrote. — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) March 2, 2017

Robert Carlyle would be proud! In fact, the actor's son has been known to dress up as the character himself. He told Time Out in 2017: "He puts on a false moustache and flicks me the Vs. But we draw the line at swearing."