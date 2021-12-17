Will there be a season 3 of The Witcher?

By Jenny Mensah

Season 2 of the Netflix show just dropped this Friday 17 December, but when will it return for season 3?

The Witcher season 2 hasn't even been released for a full day and fans are already wondering when it will return for its third helping.

The Netflix series, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, took the globe by storm and fans waited patiently to find out what happens to Geralt and the host of characters in the series, which is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski books of the same name.

But now season 2 of The Witcher has been unleashed on Netflix, when can we expect season 3?

Find out what we know so far here.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a third season of The Witcher?

Yes, the good news is that Netflix confirmed a third season of The Witcher back in September this year.

The Witcher’s official Twitter account wrote: “Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe!

"We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher.”

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

When is The Witcher season 3 released?

There's no exact release date for The Witcher season 3 yet, but watch this space.

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer in The Witcher. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in The Witcher season 2?

The Witcher season 2 will comprise of eight episodes and you'll be able to binge them straight away.

What happened in The Witcher season 1?

The end of The Witcher season 1 sees many left dead after the battle for Sodden Hill at Nilfgaard and Fringilla's hands. Yennefer is recruited to Tissaia's cause and coordinates the defence structure. After a heartbreaking moment with a wounded Tissaia, Yennefer lets out a stream of fire which brings the entire battle to a standstill.

Geralt finds himself in the woods defending a farmer from monsters. After becoming wounded and falling unconscious, Geralt wakes up and has visions of his mother Visenna and his mentor Vresemir. Both Geralt and Ciri fall into a trance and meet each other in the woods. The farmer takes Geralt back to his farm where Ciri has also ended up, fulfilling their eventual destiny.

Get a 60 second recap from the show here:

Need a recap of #TheWitcher before you watch Season 2? The cast tell you everything you need to know in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/kAvc4l1SFC — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 17, 2021

