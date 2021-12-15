When is The Witcher season 2 out on Netflix?

The second helping of the show, which sees Henry Cavill star as Geralt of Rivia, is almost upon us. Find out when it's released and who returns in the cast.

The Witcher is set to return to our screens this month and fantasy fans can't wait.

The series, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, has taken the globe by storm and fans are waiting patiently to find out what happens to Geralt and the host of characters in the series, which is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski books of the same name.

Find out everything we know about season two of The Witcher, plus how things were left in Season 1.

The Witcher returns to Netflix in December. Picture: Netflix

When is The Witcher season 2 out?

The Witcher season 2 is released this Friday 17th December 2021.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Picture: Netflix

Who returns in the cast for The Witcher season 2?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Ciri, the Lion Cub of Cintra

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Anna Shaffer as Triss

Eamon Farren as Cahir

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Tom Canton as Filvandrel

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Terence Maynard as Artorius

Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina

Lilly Cooper as Murta

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Fans can also expect new actors such as Kim Bodnia as Vesemir Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Adjoa Andoh as Nennek and Liz Carr as Fenn.

How many episodes are in The Witcher season 2?

The Witcher season 2 will comprise of eight episodes and you'll be able to binge them straight away.

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer in The Witcher. Picture: Netflix

What happened at the end of The Witcher season 1?

The end of The Witcher season 1 sees many left dead after the battle for Sodden Hill at Nilfgaard and Fringilla's hands. Yennefer is recruited to Tissaia's cause and coordinates the defence structure. After a heartbreaking moment with a wounded Tissaia, Yennefer lets out a stream of fire which brings the entire battle to a standstill.

Geralt finds himself in the woods defending a farmer from monsters. After becoming wounded and falling unconscious, Geralt wakes up and has visions of his mother Visenna and his mentor Vresemir. Both Geralt and Ciri have fall into a trance and meet each other in the woods. The farmer takes Geralt back to his farm where Ciri has also ended up, fulfilling their eventual destiny.