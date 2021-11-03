Too Hot To Handle Season 3: Netflix release date, cast and more

Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast. Picture: Netflix

The Netflix show will be returning for a third season, but when can we expect it to be released and who will it feature? Find out here.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is coming back for a new series - a dating show where the premise is actually to not act on your attraction to the other contestants.

The dating show with a twist sees a group of young, attractive singles put in a tropical paradise together and asks them to keep their hands off each other in the hopes of getting a $100,000 prize at the end of it.

Any transgressions, which range from kissing to full-blown sex, are hit with a penalty, which each rule broken docking some money off the prize fund. Obviously, this happens quite a few times throughout the show, with dramatic consequences...

Netflix have confirmed that its most saucy series is back for a third season, but when is it released this month, who is in the cast and what else to expect from the show below.

When is Too Hot To Handle season 3 out?

The second series of Too Hot To Handle may have only come out a few months ago, but Netflix is already getting ready to release series 3. The streaming platform has announced on its blog that the third series of Too Hot To Handle will be coming out in early 2022, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

​​Brandon Riegg, vice president for Netflix’s unscripted and documentary series, previously confirmed the news of another series, telling Variety: “The secret is out – we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise.”

Who’s in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed who’ll be in the new series of Too Hot To Handle yet, but based on the previous two series we can expect ten contestants usually from across English-speaking countries (previous contestants have come from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, among others). According to Variety, the second and third series were cast and shot under the title Parties in Paradise so that contestants didn’t know what they were actually signing up for and only found out during filming the first episode what the premise of the show was.

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 3 filmed?

Although we can’t be sure exactly where the third series is set, if it’s anything like the previous series the contestants are in for a treat. The first series was filmed in a luxurious villa in Mexico while the second was filmed in a villa in Turks and Caicos that reportedly costs $10,000 a night to rent. Though we don’t know the filming location of season 3 yet, the cast will likely have access to the villas surrounding beaches and nature, romantic scenery which surely makes keeping their hands off each other even harder to resist.

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Assuming the rules of the competition will remain the same as the past two seasons, we’ll likely see the contestants being watched over by the villa’s Alexa-like digital assistant called Lana as she sets rules and ultimately docks money off the show’s winnings as they’re broken (and we’re sure they will be). Exactly how the rules are broken remains to be seen, but with contestants often put through challenges and situations intended to tempt them to break the villa’s rules, we’re sure to see some dramatic scenes unfold.

Too Hot To Handle's Marvin Anthony won the second season. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?

If you need a recap, the last season was won by Marvin Anthony, a model and influencer from Paris who, after the deductions, left the show with a $55,000 cash prize.

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 1?

The contestants of Too Hot To Handle season 1 did slightly better, getting to the final with $75,000 of prize money left.. The first series had multiple winners who all got a cut of the winnings but as 24-year-old Harry Jowsey and 27-year-old Francesca Farago were first to collect their winnings, many fans see them as the true winners of the show.