Happy Valley series 3 confirmed: Everything we know so far

Sarah Lancashire will return in Happy Valley for the . Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Radio X

After six years it has been confirmed that the BBC police drama starring Sarah Lancashire will air a third season. Find out what to expect.

Happy Valley is set to return to our screens after almost six years off-air.

The last series of the BBC show came out in Spring 2016 and left plenty of loose ends to tie up for Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and the residents of Calder Valley.

The BBC has announced the series will return for a third and final instalment, giving us six new episodes of the Yorkshire drama. But when will it hit our screens and what can we expect from the series? Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Happy Valley below.

Happy Valley to return for a third and final series.



Co-produced by @BBCStudios’ wholly owned indie partner @LookoutPointTV and AMC Networks for @BBCOne and @AMC_TV, BBC Studios will distribute internationally.https://t.co/JfLuooN3k7 pic.twitter.com/c3Ep0Dz289 — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) October 26, 2021

When is Happy Valley Season 3 out?

Following the announcement that season three would be Happy Valley’s final season, it was expected that filming would begin in 2022. However, thanks to pandemic-related delays, things might take a little longer than planned. That means the earliest to expect the series is autumn 2022, but it could be that the BBC decides to release the series in spring 2023 as it’s the time of the year when the previous series aired.

Who’s in the cast of Happy Valley Season 3?

We can expect some familiar faces to return in the final series, including Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood and Siobhan Finneran as Catherine's sister, Clare Cartwright, who is still in recovery from her drug addiction. It also mentions in the synopsis that Catherine's grandson Ryan is going to make a return, who was previously played by Rhys Connah. Also back for the final episodes will be murderer and sex offender, Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, who has been playing mind games with the Sergeant for years.

Siobhan Finneran and Sarah Lancashire will return for Happy Valley 3. Picture: BBC/Netflix/Alamy

What’s the plot for Happy Valley Season 3?

Sadly, as the return of the show has just been announced, there’s no trailer yet, but we do have some clues about the plot of the series. In the BBC synopsis of the show, he final season will begin with Catherine finding the remains of a murder victim and the events which follow will find her once again coming face to face with nemesis Tommy.

With regards to her personal life, grandson Ryan is still living with her but he is starting to ask questions about his father. As Catherine refuses to acknowledge the man who is his birth father, her relationship with her grandson becomes increasingly strained.

Ready for retirement but wanting to solve the drug problem in the valley, it seems bosses are planning a dramatic ending to the Happy Valley story.

Where can I watch Happy Valley 1 and 2?

Series 1-2 of Happy Valley are available now on BBC iPlayer.