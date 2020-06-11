Why has The Inbetweeners been removed from YouTube? Fans react as show disappears

The cast of The Inbetweeners James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas and Simon Bird in 2011. Picture: Bwark Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans of the hit coming-of-age sitcom have slammed the idea the show could possibly have been removed by for offensive content.

Fans of The Inbetweeners have shared their anger and concerns after the hit sitcom disappeared from YouTube.

The coming-of-age E4 comedy trended on Twitter after fans noticed the show - starring Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison - was no longer on the video streaming site.

However, it is thought the show was simply taken down off YouTube due to rights issues, because the show has been added to BritBox streaming services. It is also still available to watch on All4.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the possibility the warts-and-all teen show could have been potentially removed due to offensive content.

One wrote: "Now hearing The Inbetweeners is being taken off air due to it being offensive , isn’t all comedy offensive to someone ?"

Another said: "If the inbetweeners gets axed there’s gonna be another riot. Fkn everyone’s a snowflake these days".

However, many fans did notice that the show being removed from YouTube has less to do with it being offensive, and more to do with it being taken to BritBox.

One wrote: "The inbetweeners being taken off YouTube cause it’s “offensive” is just a headline to trigger people. It’s all because it’s moving to Britbox.. Also, It’s still on 4OD. Again, news pages trying to wind people up and it’s working."

The fears for the show came after Little Britain and Come Fly With Me were removed from streaming platforms this month.

Characters such as Desiree DeVere saw Walliams using black make-up to play the character, while Lucas played characters such as Pastor Jesse King in blackface.

The Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US last month have prompted debate over blackface in modern programming.

A spokesman for the BBC told the Daily Mail: "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

Despite The Inbetweeners being safe for now, James Buckley - who played Jay in the hit series - said that he doesn't think the show could be made for TV these days and even said he would "never" let his children watch it.

"I would never let them watch The Inbetweeners," he declared on Good Morning Britain.

Asked by Susanna Reid at what age he'd consider allowing them to watch the show, he added: "Well, never because you know it's different for me because I'm supposed to be their dad and I don't want them to see me behaving in that way.

"I've already got very little respect from them to begin with."