The Inbetweeners creators "can't imagine" not working with the cast again

The Inbetweeners' stars Blake Harrison, James Buckley, Simon Bird and Joe Thomas in Australia for The Inbetweeners 2. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage

Iain Morris and Damon Beesley have talked about the possibility of creating another series in some shape or form in the future.

The Inbetweeners writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley "can't imagine" not creating another project with the original cast.

The hit coming-of-age show - which starred Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas - came to an end in 2010, but creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley still keep in touch with the cast and still believe doing something with the characters could be on the cards.

Speaking to Digital Spy Morris said: "I love everybody involved in it so much, and we all still talk, and we've got a hilarious WhatsApp group.

"And, you know, I can't imagine not doing something with them ever again. I don't know if it would be [called] The Inbetweeners."

Beesley added: "If we could think of something and thought, 'Oh, that's a brilliant idea for those four characters!' I think it would be the easiest thing in the world to just go back there and do it."

However, a lot of the cast have spoke out about the possibility of reunion and explained why it could "never" work.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine earlier this year, when asked how many times he gets asked a day if The Inbetweeners will return, he replied: "Ten to twenty!"

When the Scottish presenter said: "Never say never, look at Gavin and Stacey, the Friday Night Dinner star said: "I mean, I will say 'never' now."

He added: "I think the reason that show worked is because the characters are kids, so they could say the terrible, awful things they said. Whereas if the characters were in their mid to late thirties, it's slightly different!"

