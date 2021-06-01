The Inbetweeners cast set to reunite at Comic Con Liverpool?

The Inbetweeners Cast Arrive In The Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The stars - who played Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland and Jay Cartwright in the hit coming of age sitcom - are reportedly set for the event this year.

The cast of The Inbetweeners could be set for a reunion at Liverpool's Comic Con 2021.

According to reports, actors Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Black Harrison and James Buckley, who played Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland and Jay Cartwright respectfully, are headed to the event, which will mark their first official appearance since 2019.

Rumours have suggested that the event - which takes place from 13-14 November at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, will see the cast reunite to discuss the hit show as well as its subsequent movies.

An event insider told the Daily Star: "Having the cast reunite for the event is a massive deal.

"We know a lot of people have often called for them to get back together and reunite for a massive public event, so we are glad we can do that.

"We are hoping they will spill some behind-the-scenes secrets."

However, Liverpool's official Comic Con website only lists Simon Bird and James Buckley among the confirmed guests.

The event will also include stars from The Umbrella Academy, Vampire Diaries, Only Fools and Horses and Sons of Anarchy.

READ MORE: What are the cast of The Inbetweeners doing now?

The cast took part in a special reunion show hosted by Jimmy Carr in 2019, but they'd be forgiven not wanting to make a public appearance since then.

Unfortunately, the long-awaited New Year's Day special, which celebrated 10 years since the show aired, went down like a led balloon and even led James Buckley to apologise.

Blake Harrison managed to see the funny side, but the actor - who played Neil Sutherland in the series - did admit there are some parts of the show he wishes didn't become so well known.

Speaking on Scroobius Pip's Distraction Pieces podcast, he said: "It’s weird because you think, well I don’t think I’ve given the world anything great… It’s like the word ‘clunge’. Or people shouting ‘bus w*****s’ at people standing at bus stops.

"I kind of rather people didn’t do that. It doesn’t feel like the nicest or the best thing in the world to have contributed to."

Despite not being too proud of some of the language the hit show gave to the world, the 35-year-old admitted that he never gets tired of a famous person he admires using one of his quotes.

The Dad's Army actor continued: "In terms of people using phrases, when it is someone very popular that comes out with a 'something friend' or whatever, you go, 'Well that is kinda cool. So you clearly liked the show and you might think I’m funny, that is really nice.'"

READ MORE: The Inbetweeners cast have a WhatsApp group with a very rude title