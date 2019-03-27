The Dirt crew member is suing Netflix & Mötley Crüe after being electrocuted on set

According to reports, the streaming platform and 80s hair metal rockers are being sued by a crew member who lost his right foot last year.

Mötley Crüe and Netflix are reportedly being sued for $1.8m . by a crew member who is believed to have sustained life-changing injuries.

Watch the trailer for Mötley Crüe's The Dirt biopic above.

As NME reports, after the release of the new biopic - which sees Machine Gun Kelly star as drummer Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as lead guitarist Mick Mars and Daniel Webber as lead singer Vince Neil - a former member of the crew has claimed he was severely injured after being electrocuted while working on set.

According to the New Orleans Advocate a Louis DiVincenti believes Netflix and the Girls Girls Girls rockers - who are the film's producers - are "liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards near the Munch Factory restaurant in the Lower Garden District."

READ MORE: How old was Vince Neil's daughter Skylar when she died and what type of cancer did she have?

Mötley Crüe in 1984. Picture: Sipa/Shutterstock

The outlet adds that a power line left the crew member with second and third degree burns on over half of his body, which led to the amputation of his right foot.

According to reports, DiVincenti - who is being represented by attorneys Carisa German-Oden, Joseph Miller and Benjamin Saunders of Mandeville - believes the production team should be held responsible for his injuries, which he is still suffering from a year on.

READ MORE: How old is Nikki Sixx, how many children does the Mötley Crüe bassist have and is he married?